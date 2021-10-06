The City of Athens is preparing to host a pair of inaugural events that coincide with Halloween.
The Parks & Recreation Department will hold Food Truck or Treat at Market Park in Downtown Athens on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5-8 p.m.
“This is the first pop-up food truck event we are hosting at Market Park,” said Athens Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker. “I have had a lot of interest in making this event happen and everyone likes an extra opportunity to get dressed up in costume.”
Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, have dinner from a food truck and play games set up by the Athens Area Youth Council. The food trucks and AAYC booth will also be open for trick or treaters.
“We are really excited for this event to be successful and hope to host more food truck nights in the future,” said Baker.
Vendor applications are available online at www.athenstn.gov/parks
Vendors are encouraged to share their menus for this event early and to have a candy bowl available. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered.
The Parks & Recreation Department is also planning for its HOWL-ween event to be held at Prof Pup Park, located inside Prof Powers Park, on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. to commemorate the dog park features that were made possible through a Boyd Foundation Dog Park Dash grant.
“We have been waiting a long time to celebrate this dog park,” said Baker. “We were able to put water, play structures and benches in the dog park because of the … grant.
Following the ribbon cutting, there will be costume contests, a McMinn Regional Humane Society Adopt-a-Thon, Critters for a Cure fundraiser, vendors and a Yappy Hour where dog professionals will be able to teach their trade, whether it be training, grooming or showing off their product.
“We are thrilled to show off all of the new additions to the park,” said Baker.
Applications are available online at the city’s website or by calling the department for vendors interested in selling their dog-related products and services or interested in doing a short demonstration during the event. Online applications can be returned to Baker via email at bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information about either of these events, contact the office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
