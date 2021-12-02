MEDIC is seeking new blood donations as part of its 12 Days of Christmas and Giving Tuesday promotion.
The promotion is set to last from Nov. 30 through Dec. 7 at MEDIC donor centers and mobile drives.
MEDIC is asking donors to celebrate Giving Tuesday by donating their time and blood products. Giving Tuesday takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as a day designated for supporting important causes.
MEDIC is celebrating the kickoff to the holiday season with the 12 Days of Christmas event. Donors will receive a MEDIC fleece blanket (while supplies last) and are automatically entered to win daily prizes.
Prizes include New Balance gift card, TN Theater basket, Aubrey’s gift cards, Proper Popcorn basket, Hard Knox gift cards, zoo tickets, Anakeesta tickets, Mast General store gift card and box, Premier Surgical basket, Smoky Mountain Knifeworks gifts, Nothing Too Fancy gift card, Food City gift cards, Ice Bears gift bag, Apple ear pods and Apple watch.
Appointments are preferred and can be made online at www.medicblood.org
Appointments allow the staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center.
As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
MEDIC is an independent, non-profit organization. Products donated through MEDIC help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
