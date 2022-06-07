The Juneteenth holiday will be celebrated at Market Park Pavilion next week, presented by the Valors Guild.
Juneteenth is a now federal holiday in the United States that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.
Though the holiday has only recently been recognized nationally, Juneteenth has been celebrated annually in African-American communities throughout the United States since the first event that took place in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.
Tyson King, a founding member and current president of the Valors Guild, stated that this year’s event will go for two days.
“On Friday, June 17 we have an exceptional speaker coming, Mr. Clifton L. Taulbert, who is a world renowned author, businessman, entrepreneur and speaker coming to Light of Life Faith Ministries,” King said. “On Saturday the 18th we will be at Market Park Pavilion all day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. where we will have a celebration. All are welcome to come out and celebrate with us.”
Friday night’s event at Light of Life Faith Ministries will have the doors open at 6 p.m. and the program starting at 6:30 p.m.
“Getting Taulbert to attend wasn’t as difficult as I would have expected. One of the other founding members of the group happens to know him personally through a family member and he suggested that I give him a call and see if he could come,” King recalled. “He is really excited to be coming to Athens, Tennessee. This man speaks everywhere and he seems to be really excited to come here to speak to us, so we are really happy about that and we will welcome him.”
Looking toward the event on the 18th, King believes it will be a day of fun.
“There will be music, food, education, inspiration, just all wrapped up into an amazing day,” he expressed. “Both events are free to the public and we really hope that everyone will come out and support us on these events.”
This year’s event will be the first Juneteenth event in Athens after the holiday was federally recognized.
“We had planned last year’s event before it was recognized as a federal holiday, so now we know that this has to be done and it has to be done every year because it is a celebration of the release of the very last slaves in 1865,” King said. “It is very important that we continue this event. It is a celebration of the freedom this country is based upon. When the last of the slaves had been freed in Galveston, Texas they had already been freed for two years but they didn’t know it ... In fact part of Taulbert’s speech will be to educate the children about the history, so hopefully everyone will become educated on this and understand the importance of it.”
King hopes this event will have a large impact on the community and bring everyone closer together.
“Last year’s event went a lot better than expected so this year we expect it to be a lot bigger and a lot better,” he noted. “We hope it will impact the community because a part of the Valors Guild mission is unification. Love in the community and everyone coming together and we just want all of us to come together and celebrate this event the same way we would celebrate the 4th of July. I hope this impacts the community in a way that will change it forever for the better.”
Looking into the future, King would like to have the event mirror in length the first event held in 1865.
“If you go back to 1865 the very first Juneteenth celebration was a week long event,” he stated. “They had a celebration of things that the slaves couldn’t have and they did it for a week long so I would love to see this go on for a week and have all kinds of different celebrations and activities going on, but that is the big picture and this is still kind of new to a lot of people so we have a while to go.”
He noted that a lot of people still question what the holiday of Juneteenth is.
“I’ll explain June 19, 1865 and the importance of that date, but as more people begin to understand and more people want to celebrate then hopefully we can partner with the city (in the future) and partner with the whole community,” he expressed. “We want this to be a community event and allow everyone to have a big celebration. I hope everyone comes out and enjoys the two day event. Just to have Mr. Taulbert come out to Athens is amazing. He is a very important person to a lot of very important people and I just really hope that everyone comes out and celebrates with us.”
