A group of McMinn County High School students will test their mettle against representatives from several other schools in the upcoming weeks.
The Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl, an academic tournament featuring 59 teams from high schools in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, begins airing its 39th season on Monday, Jan. 9.
New episodes air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. through March 29.
The four MCHS students’ competition against Greeneville High School is set to televise on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The host of Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl is Frank Murphy, who returns for his seventh season on the show. Murphy is an experienced broadcaster, podcaster and improviser in the Knoxville area. For the 2023 season, Murphy took on the added responsibility of preparing the questions that he asks the students.
Public, private, parochial and home schools participate in Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl. Tennessee counties represented in the 2023 tournament are Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. In addition, Bell and Pulaski counties in Kentucky have schools in the 2023 contest.
Teams of four students answer questions in Literature, Language, Science, Art, Math, Geography, Music, Sports, History, Religion, Current Events, and other subjects. Each game is a single elimination match.
Winning teams advance to rounds of 32, 16, 8 and 4 before the final two teams compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a $1,000 cash stipend in the championship game.
After the first round games are completed, the “Threshold of 32” begins airing on Feb. 15. The “Smart 16” begins airing on March 9.
The “Educated 8” begins airing on March 21. The “Philosophical 4” begins airing on March 27 and the championship game will air on March 29.
Recent Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl champions include Maryville High School in 2022, Hardin Valley Academy in 2021, Cedar Springs Homeschool in 2020 and 2019, Webb School of Knoxville in 2018 and Farragut High School in 2017.
Viewers who have video tapes or DVDs of Scholars’ Bowl episodes from the 1980s or ‘90s can e-mail scholars@easttennesseepbs.org to have the shows digitized and possibly included in a retrospective for the show’s 40th anniversary.
