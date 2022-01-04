The mayor of Decatur believes 2021 was a challenge for the town and looks forward to a promising new year.
Decatur Mayor Jeremy Bivens stated it has been difficult over the course of 2021 making sure everyone remained healthy during the pandemic.
“We got through it, so now we need to start looking ahead,” he said.
Bivens also discussed plans city officials have that don’t revolve around the global pandemic.
“Our main goal for the next two years, next five years and next 50 years would be to find another source of water so even though we had the challenge of COVID and trying to stay healthy through all of this, we have been looking for another source of water,” he said.
He noted they had “entertained” the idea of using an old water plant from the ‘90s and also contacted the Athens Utilities Board and Dayton Utilities Board about receiving water from them, however nothing had worked out for the town.
“We have dug wells in the past and that doesn’t seem to work, so we have worked out an agreement with Watts Bar Utility District and hopefully we can get that to solve our problems and bring more industry in,” Bivens expressed. “We are growing. We have put in a record 70-plus meters this year and we usually only place 20 to 30, so we are growing as a county.”
Bivens is excited about the prospect of having new development enter the county.
“A 600+ acre property has sold and I think they will end up developing it out and that could end up being anywhere between 400 to 500 homes in that area,” he stated. “It will change the whole landscape of Decatur and could possibly double our population, but it all comes back to us having to find water.”
Bivens noted Meigs County would be receiving money intended for water projects only and hopes to be able to work with the county government to help the city water system.
“Our hope for 2022 is to put the pandemic behind us, keep maintaining a good quality work because we have great employees and we need to keep them healthy and keep doors open,” he said. “And of course focus on our water issue because we are one good earthquake away from me having to call our industry and tell them that we are out of water because we get our water from a well and a spring in the East Property area. We take for granted every time we go to the sink that the water is going to come on ... We have to have another source of water and that is our main goal going forward.”
