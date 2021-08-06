A four-vehicle wreck shut down a portion of Interstate 75 for several hours on Wednesday and resulted in four injuries, one death and an arrest.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), William Jackson, 72, of Knoxville was killed in the wreck that included two tractor-trailer trucks, an Acura and a minivan around 8:10 a.m. near the 44 mile marker.
According to the THP report, the Acura with three people inside and a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer were driving southbound on I-75 when the Volvo reportedly improperly changed lanes and the Acura had to swerve into the median.
As it made its move, the Acura lost control and swerved, reportedly hitting the Volvo.
It was at that point that both the Acura and Volvo ended up crossing the median and hitting several trees. The Acura came to a stop in the median, but the Volvo continued on into the northbound lanes of traffic where the minivan and a Freightliner tractor-trailer were traveling.
Once in the northbound lanes, the Volvo reportedly hit the minivan “in an offset head-on collision” that fatally injured the driver of the minivan.
After that, the Volvo reportedly came to a stop in a position that blocked the right lane and shoulder of the road, leading the Freightliner to hit the Volvo despite the driver hitting his brakes.
All three people inside the Acura ended up injured, as was the driver of the Volvo.
The driver of the minivan — reportedly the only person inside it — ultimately died and the driver of the Freightliner came away without reported injuries.
Charges were ultimately brought against the driver of the Acura — identified as Wender Rochez, 19, of Bronx, New York — as a result of the wreck.
He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash and driving without a license. The two passengers in the Acura were also taken into custody, but only on an investigative hold and later released. No charges were brought against them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.