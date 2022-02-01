The Cherokee National Forest, in collaboration with Conservation Legacy and AmeriCorps, has announced that it is hiring two full-time temporary VISTA positions for the Ocoee and Tellico Ranger districts.
VISTAs engage the community they serve to generate interest and commitment to impact-driven activities. With support of the United States Forest Service Southern Region Volunteers & Service Programs, VISTAs will further partnership and resource development opportunities. Additionally, VISTAs will assist with the recruitment and management of volunteers and service participants as well as support integrative projects for different program areas (recreation, biology, fire, archeology, etc.) in their assigned national forests. These positions stand to benefit local communities by increasing sustainable recreation, workforce developments, and resource developments.
Successful applicants will receive a non-compete hiring authority for Forest Service positions — a benefit which expedites the hiring process by allowing qualified candidates to be placed into positions following the completion of their service. In addition to the hiring authority, VISTAs will receive a living allowance, training, professional development funds, a relocation allowance, health care benefits, and childcare assistance for those that are eligible.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in joining the Forest Service or working in natural resource management,” stated a news release.
Interested applicants can apply online for the positions. The priority application deadline is Feb. 11. The positions will begin April 11.
VISTAs will have the option to serve one to two years. Applicants must be 18 years or older.
For more information, contact Patricia Silva at 304-860-0371 or psilva@conservationlegacy.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.