The next few days in the local area will see a string of opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season.
Christmas parades and festivals are set to begin Thursday night and run through Monday with each day in that range featuring something holiday related.
The City of Etowah will kick off the festivities Thursday night at 7 p.m. with the Durant Tullock Memorial Christmas Parade. It will run on the typical route, which includes a long stretch of Highway 411.
Friday night, the focus shifts to Englewood as the Community Action Group of Englewood (CAGE) hosts its annual Christmas parade. CAGE representative Mark Cochran said the parade is expected to leave the park at around 6 p.m. and it always runs through the heart of downtown.
A pair of events will be featured on Saturday, as Etowah will host its inaugural Christmas festival and the Town of Decatur will also join the festivities with its second annual Downtown Christmas event.
Etowah’s festival will kick off at noon on Saturday and run until 6 p.m. on the L&N Depot lawn. It will feature live music and vendors, as well as other attractions — such as Selfies with Santa.
Decatur’s event is set to start at 2 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. in the downtown area.
The festival has live music, a Christmas pageant, cake auction, craft vendors, Christmas cruise-in, Santa pictures and the lighting of the tree planned.
Decatur will remain active on Sunday, as it is set to host its annual Christmas parade beginning at 3 p.m.
The festivities will conclude Monday night as the City of Athens gets into the action with the annual Jimmy Liner Christmas Parade.
It’s set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown area.
Prior to the parade, the Optimist Club of Athens is set to hold its annual Soup Supper Monday night. It runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church. Drive thru and to-go orders are available.
