The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for their Leadership McMinn program.
Applications for Leadership McMinn’s Class of 2022-2023 are currently available and will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 19.
According to a press release submitted by the chamber, the program, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, “is a great way to learn about the wonderful community and make personal and business contacts that will last a lifetime.”
“I think this develops leaders in our community and a greater sense of pride with our participants because some of them have been here their whole lives, but when they participate in the program they see things that they have never seen before,” said Athens Area Chamber of Commerce President Rob Preston. “They get to go to industries, businesses and non-profits that they never got to experience so it really makes them have a greater sense of pride in the community.”
Julie Simbeck, the programs director for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, believes this program creates more opportunities for those who participate.
“It helps them to get plugged in with a civic organization or a non-profit because we highlight so much in this county they are able to identify what pulls at their heart strings and where they belong,” she expressed.
The release noted that more than 600 people have graduated from Leadership McMinn since the program’s inception in 1988.
“This helps our non-profits get volunteers,” Preston noted. “We introduce participants to a lot of great non-profits and I think that is a huge advantage.”
The class will start in September, meeting one day a month for nine months.
Each month, the Leadership McMinn class meets to explore different aspects of leadership and various challenges facing the community.
Session topics include: local industry, government, criminal justice, history, community services, healthcare and volunteer opportunities.
Each year, 25 people take part in the program.
“The participants are required to participate in an individual project, a group project, and we kick off with a service project,” Simbeck said. “We do try to highlight our group project and service project every year but this is just as important as the monthly sessions.”
The service project begins in September along with the help of Helping Hands Ministry to benefit the community.
The individual project is up the each participant and could include participating in areas of interest such as attending city commission meetings, for example.
The group project consists of a topic that would have “stood out” to the participants.
“The year we had the tornado we raised money for that as our project,” Simbeck recalled. “The year before last when the education foundation building burned the participants chose to raise money for them as their project, so it really depends on what the special need in the community is at that time that the group tends to focus on.”
According to Preston, participation in this has also led to participants being hired by various organizations associated with this project.
“I have been here 17 years and I think we do a lot of good things at the chamber but this is the thing that I am most proud of,” Preston said. “I think this has the greatest impact of anything we do on the community and on the individuals. We have people who went through the program 10 years ago and are ready to go through it again. They still talk about it. They are proud about it.”
Graduation for the event is held at the McMinn County Airport where the graduates take a flight over the county.
“It is a special time together and a great way to wrap up the nine months,” Simbeck expressed.
Anyone interested in applying can contact the chamber at 423-745-0334 or by e-mail at Julie@athenschamber.org
Interested parties can also pick up an application at the chamber’s office at 13 N Jackson St.
