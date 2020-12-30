The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at the intersection of Highways 58 and 68 in Meigs County on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 11 p.m.
The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
•
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s. These facilities will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, during regular business hours.
The Recycle Center will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s. This facility will reopen Saturday, Jan. 2.
Residential garbage routes will be as follows:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Dec. 28, 29, 30, and 31 routes will be on regular schedule.
Friday, Jan. 1 route will be picked up on Monday, Jan. 4
Have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m. Additional holiday garbage will be picked up by separate trucks.
Do not set extra garbage on top of totes. Place extra garbage curbside three feet from side of totes to allow truck arm to grasp and empty totes. Commercial/Industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library will be closed Dec. 31 — Jan. 3 in observance of the New Year’s holidays. The library will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, at 9:30 a.m.
•
Nominations are being accepted for the Athens Young Man of the Year.
This award will be presented to a deserving recipient at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, currently scheduled for February. Candidates must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included. Nomination forms are available upon request at 423-746-5202. Tennessee Wesleyan University sponsors the award and all nominations should be sent to the President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 East College St., Athens, TN 37303. The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Jan. 26.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces that Fisher Field, located at 211 East Tellico Avenue, will be closed for renovations until Feb. 1, 2021. The purpose of this renovation is for the installation of a grass infield.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The E.G. Fisher Public Library will now be open until 7 p.m. every Thursday. All regular library services will be available during these and all other operating hours: Monday through Wednesday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
•
Athens Public Works Department loose leaf collection routes are currently ongoing.
If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Also, do not place leaves on or around obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstruction or the equipment.
The city will not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working, or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map visit http://www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks/leafseason.html
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
