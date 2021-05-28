The Athens Kiwanis Club will host its 61st Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Downtown Athens’ Market Park Pavilion.
This year’s event will be held in conjunction with National MooFest.
For $5 per ticket, patrons can dine on pancakes and sausage, both made from Kiwanis’ famous secret recipe, with drinks also included in the price. Children ages six and under eat for free.
Advance tickets can be purchased from Kiwanis members. They will also be available during the event.
Each pancake ticket purchased will be eligible for a drawing for a Green Egg donated by Dynasty Spas. Tickets are $5 each — packs of five tickets can be purchased for $20 on the day of the event only.
Platinum Sponsors for this year’s pancake breakfast are First Horizon Bank; Stephen Hatchett, Attorney at Law; NHC HealthCare of Athens; Peoples Bank of East Tennessee; Simmons Bank/Simmons Wealth Management; Starr Regional Medical Center; Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union; WarrenJackson CPAs; Mayfield Dairy Farms; Silver Springs Winery, LLC; Vienna Bakery; Wampler’s Farm Sausage; Food City; CapStar Bank; and DENSO Manufacturing Athens Tennessee.
Gold Sponsors include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Athens; Paul Rush for Criminal Court Judge; Michael’s Casual Dining; Cleveland State Community College; and National MooFest.
Silver Sponsors include Athens Clinic of Chiropractic; Edward Jones — Corey Madding; Edward Jones — Murray Willis; Johnson’s Department Store; Dr. John Young, DMD; State Rep. Mark Cochran; and VIP Promotional Products.
Proceeds from the pancake breakfast will go toward Kiwanis’ work with local youth.
“The community is always so supportive of our annual pancake breakfast, which helps us support the community,” said Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast Co-Chairman Greg Moses. “It’s amazing what a few stacks of pancakes can do.”
A chapter of Kiwanis International, the Athens Kiwanis Club is a service organization operating under the motto “serving the children of the world.” For 100 years, local Kiwanians have supported a number of organizations and causes to help area youth, including schools in the Athens City and McMinn County systems, the E.G. Fisher Public Library, Friendly Fellow Club, the Imagination Library, Coordinated Charities, the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, Athens Area Council for the Arts, The H.O.P.E. Center, Good Faith Clinic, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, among many other groups.
The club was also instrumental in providing soccer fields at Athens Regional Park and also made a significant contribution to the McMinn County Soccer Complex, among other initiatives. The club provides leadership opportunities in local schools and also presents awards to students for scholastic achievement and college scholarships each year.
“Children are our future and that’s why Kiwanis strives to provide opportunities for them,” said Karen Raby, president of the Athens Kiwanis Club. “Through fundraisers such as our annual pancake breakfast, we’re able to provide needs for children in our community today that will give them a brighter tomorrow.”
The Athens Kiwanis Club meets each Friday at noon in the Sherman Fine Arts Building at Tennessee Wesleyan University. To learn more, visit www.athenskiwanis.com
