As the deadline for the city budget looms, the Athens City Council is discussing how to allocate a portion of it — the hotel/motel tax.
The hotel/motel tax is levied on all people who stay at local hotels and motels and any funds collected through that tax must, according to the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), be used toward “promotion of tourism and tourism development.”
The question that has arisen over the potential Fiscal Year 2024 budget is whether or not to allocate hotel/motel tax money to three local non-profit organizations — Main Street Athens, Athens Area Council for the Arts and the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
According to Athens Mayor Steve Sherlin during Monday night’s study session, the budget currently allocates from the general fund $50,000 to Main Street, $12,000 to the Arts Council and $6,000 to the museum. Those organizations would also receive $25,000 each from the hotel/motel tax fund.
Sherlin also noted that after potentially sending the $75,000 to the three organizations, there would still be roughly $80,000 in the hotel/motel tax fund.
Vice Mayor Larry Eaton argued that, while he wants to support those organizations, there are better purposes for the hotel/motel tax money to serve than going to Main Street, the Arts Council and the museum.
“I support all of it, but there are streetlights we need to do,” he said. “I personally drove around the City of Athens ... every one of our signs in the City of Athens, it’s stupid.”
He said he was coming upon Interstate 75 exit 49 from Chattanooga and looked at the interstate sign regarding tourism.
“It says ‘tourist information,’ I pulled off and where do I go,” he asked. “It ends there. We don’t have any signage worth a flip. We need billboards and such. We could take that $75,000 right now and do stuff for our citizens.”
He said there is also the need to light up some streets, especially in areas recently brought into the city.
“We’ve never had streetlights,” he said. “The old city council annexed all this land and here we’re going to have to find some way to fix it. Using this money as a drunken sailor is crazy.”
When asked by Sherlin, Interim City Manager Mike Keith wasn’t sure whether or not the hotel/motel tax fund money could be used for streetlights and signage.
“Possibly, but I need to do a little bit of checking,” Keith said.
Council Member Jordan Curtis said that he’s in favor of using the hotel/motel money to help fund the trio of non-profits.
“The hotel/motel tax dollars are for tourism and Main Street, really, their core mission is tourism for our city,” he said. “I think it makes sense. Their mission is to draw people and businesses downtown. We’re giving lodging tax dollars paid for by people passing through our community that are lodging here to organizations that promote tourism.”
Sherlin added that because there would still be $80,000 left in the hotel/motel tax fund after doling out the $75,000, there would still be money for Eaton’s priorities as well.
“There’s still $80,000 there to be used for infrastructure, so the money is there for that part of drawing people into Athens,” he explained.
Curtis then suggested a future method to aid the council in making these decisions.
“What if we develop an application process that we can evaluate during the budget season and they can provide some information during meetings about what they’ve done with the funds and what they intend to do,” he said. “It would also give those organizations in open meetings a chance to educate about what they do.”
No decision was made Monday night since it was a work session. The council’s next meeting is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
