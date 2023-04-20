Athens City Schools officials are planning to make both their new building and their middle school as safe as possible against intruders.
Due to the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, a recent surge in school protection protocols have come into focus for officials.
According to ACS Director Robert Greene, safety features have been planned for the new consolidated building and the middle school.
“Currently, we perform fire drills, storm drills, bus evacuation drills, intruder drills and more,” Greene said. “When school starts we have to have an intruder drill within the first two weeks and then another one later in the year.”
Greene believes keeping up with the drills will help students and staff in the event of an emergency.
“In terms of safety, currently the middle school has locked entries, door locks, alarms and a school resource officer (SRO),” Greene stated. “The new building will have a similar program to the middle school.”
Additional features include security cameras for both buildings, bullet resistant film and more.
“One of the key things is not being able to get into the building,” he noted. “You can get into the first door but then you are locked out of the building until you are accepted by the receptionist.”
In addition, ACS has been in talks about getting metal detectors installed at the middle school, however a decision to do so has not officially been made.
“The new school will feature places to hide, cameras everywhere, bullet resistant film on the glass, locked entries and we are anticipating adding more SROs next year,” Greene expressed. “We look at this every year and have a safety evaluation ... I think for right now, we will be in pretty good shape.”
Due to the prevalence of school shootings across the country, Greene wants to prioritize safety for Athens City Schools.
“We do everything we can imagine to keep our students safe,” Greene said. “We have done everything that we can to make sure the school is as safe as it can be and I know we have a lot of teachers that love and care for their students. I believe adding the new SROs will help increase our security by giving us one SRO at the middle school and two at the new school.”
