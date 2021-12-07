The McMinn County Commission has agreed to go beyond its self-established parameters to help fund new equipment for the Englewood Rural Fire Department.
Last week, both the commission and its Emergency Services Committee voted unanimously to supply a grant match towards Englewood’s purchase of new breathing equipment.
“Last year, the commission approved, as a way to entice our rural fire departments to go after grant money, that we would do up to a $5,000 match for their grants,” explained McMinn County Mayor John Gentry during the Emergency Services Committee meeting. “Englewood did just that. … They did exactly what we wanted them to do.”
The commission passed a resolution in October 2020 authorizing the establishment of a fund of up to $5,000 per fiscal year, per volunteer fire department to help meet grant match funding requirements. The grant matching fund was established to encourage the county’s 11 volunteer fire departments to seek private, state and federal grant funds to purchase firefighting equipment.
According to the resolution passed by the commission, “often the matching fund requirement is a significant barrier to volunteer fire departments applying for grants, which rely significantly on private donations.”
The Englewood Fire Department has been awarded a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) toward funding the replacement of 20 air packs and 40 bottles at a cost of $142,960. The grant was for $133,333.33, leaving a balance of $9,627.
In a memorandum from Englewood Fire Chief Billy Roach to Gentry, Roach stated: “We have the capability with these packs to monitor and send messages to check on those firefighters in the packs. The average cost per pack was $7,090.00. … Our portion of the grant was $9,627.00. We are requesting McMinn County pay the match. The hard work of our members has saved the county a large amount of money. Without the grant, the county would have had to replace our packs.”
The action approved by the commission authorized the payment of $5,000 to help offset the grant match and further authorized payment by the county of the remaining $4,627 balance of the purchase “due to the extraordinary savings it generated for the county’s efforts to maintain lifesaving air pack and bottle systems,” according to the resolution.
