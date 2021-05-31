Three men were arrested earlier this week after allegedly attempting to steal vehicles and then hitting a police officer with one of them.
On Sunday, at around 4 a.m., Athens Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Lynman Street and Lawson Street on the call that three men appeared to be attempting to break into vehicles.
“Although officers reached the area rather quickly, they were unable to locate subjects that fit the given description in the area,” stated a news release from the APD.
However, they went to nearby Madison Townhomes to check for them and that’s where one of the officers reportedly observed a man standing by a van. The man ran off when he noticed the officer.
As two officers chased the male, they encountered another male standing next to a different vehicle. As they were dealing with that subject, a vehicle driven by a third man began backing out of a nearby parking spot.
When the vehicle struck one of the officers, they ordered the driver to stop.
The officer who was struck by the vehicle appeared to suffer no injuries from the incident, according to the APD.
Officers on scene were eventually able to take all three suspects into custody.
James E. Polk, 26, of E. 3rd St., Chattanooga was charged with burglary, theft and assault against a first responder. Jamal Norman, 18, of Minela St., Chattanooga, and Alfred Boyd, 20, of Garfield St., Chattanooga, were charged with burglary. All three were booked into the McMinn County Justice Center.
“The police department is thankful for the citizens who alerted us to this criminal activity and helped us catch these burglars,” APD Chief Cliff Couch said. “We’re even more thankful that our officer wasn’t hurt in this incident. Police officers put their well-being on the line every time they suit up and come to work and that morning was no exception.”
