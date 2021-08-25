A Meigs County woman has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for her involvement in the death of her husband.
On Friday, after deliberating for four hours, a jury in Meigs County Criminal Court found Stacy Miller guilty “on multiple counts of felony-murder and other felonies,” according to 9th Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson.
Johnson noted in a news release that “the state’s proof in the form of testimony from approximately 10 witnesses, including Decatur Police Det. Brandon Crisp and TBI Agent Luke Webb, along with almost four hours of audio recorded statements from Stacy Miller, took up all of Wednesday and Thursday. The defendant exercised her 5th Amendment constitutional right not to testify.”
The charges in the case stem from an incident in May of 2019 when the body of Roger Dale Miller, 60, of Decatur, was found bound and gagged on Eaves Ferry Road in Decatur.
The body was found, according to Johnson, by a busload of school children and the bus driver called 911 to report it.
Stacy Miller’s alleged boyfriend, Rocky Howard, was set to go to trial this week, but has been delayed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Meigs County, according to Johnson.
