Along with a feature that’s available year-round, local residents will have an extra chance to get rid of unneeded prescription medication this weekend.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) are asking Tennesseans to take part in National DEA Take Back Day for prescription drugs on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. DEA Take Back Day is a national program of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and in 2023 happens on the same day as Earth Day, observed every April 22. April is also Earth Month, with events raising environmental awareness worldwide.
DEA Take Back Day addresses public safety and public health issues. It is an opportunity to rid homes of expired, unused, unwanted and potentially dangerous prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps — only pills or patches.
“This is a significant event for many reasons,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “It promotes the disposal of unused drugs from the home and it is good for the environment, keeping drugs out of our waterways which is where they can end up otherwise. We hope Tennesseans will take part in this important opportunity.”
“Gathering up and cleaning out medications that you’re no longer taking is the easiest way we all can prevent addiction in our communities and in our homes,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “With surging numbers of overdose deaths in Tennessee, removing unused medication from the home can help reduce the temptation of young people to experiment with opioids. From fake pressed pills to other substances containing fentanyl, it’s never been more important for parents to and talk to their children about the dangers of misusing medications.”
The City of Athens Police Department has announced its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens Police Department. This is a drive-thru event where a police officer will come out to the vehicle and collect the medications without the driver having to leave the vehicle.
The City of Athens Police Department has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host this event. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.
While the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department will not have its own special take back day event, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy reminded residents that the lobby of the sheriff’s department is open 24/7 year-round and contains an anonymous dropoff box for anyone interested. The same rules apply to it as with take back day events.
“Proper disposal of unused or out of date medications is vitally important. Keeping unused medications drastically increases the risk of misuse by family members and friends,” Guy said. “Sadly, people with an addiction often go through the medicine cabinets of friends and family members when using someone else’s bathroom.”
He also reiterated the damage to the environment when medication is improperly disposed of.
“Flushing medications down a toilet causes damage to both septic systems and the environment. So we encourage proper and safe disposal practices,” he explained. “Our drug take back is centered around our convenient receptacle located in our sheriff’s office lobby. It is available 24 hour a day, seven days a week. Whenever citizens come across unused or out of date medications, they can be deposited in our receptacle any time.”
