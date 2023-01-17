The annual AARP Tax-Aide Program that is normally held at the McMinn Senior Activity Center has been moved to E.G. Fisher Public Library this year since the Senior Center is temporality closed due to extensive water damage at the center from a burst pipe.
“We are so excited and grateful to Peyton and her staff at the library for helping the senior citizens of McMinn County by hosting this important service. It’s so wonderful to have a community ready to pitch in when help is needed,” said Senior Center Executive Director Diane Hutsell.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.
With the help of 25,316 volunteers, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide had a successful season last year with 852,377 federal returns filed securing $1,075,441,589 in refunds for 1,251,641 people, according to a news release.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.mcminnseniors.com or find the link on the center’s Facebook page (mcminnseniors).
You can also call the Senior Center at 423-745-6830 to schedule an appointment, but remember that due to the center being temporarily closed, there may not be a staff member on hand to answer your call. Leave your name and phone number and someone will call you back as soon as they can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.