Three local boy scouts from Troop 118 participated in the National Youth Leadership Training recently.
According to information submitted to The Daily Post-Athenian, the National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) is a “program that focuses on providing juveniles with leadership skills and experiences.”
The courses focus on three principles of thought of what a leader "must be, must know, and must do."
"NYLT is a six-day course. Content is delivered in a troop and patrol outdoor setting with an emphasis on immediate application of learning in a fun environment," stated information on the Boy Scouts of America website. "Interconnecting concepts and work processes are introduced early, built upon and aided by the use of memory aids, which allows participants to understand and employ the leadership skills much faster."
The site also stated there are several requirements one must meet to qualify for the National Youth Leadership Training: They must be a registered member of a scouting unit, they must have a current BSA Health and Medical Record form Parts A,B, and C, Be at least 13 years old, and have a unit leader recommendation.
The three participants from Boy Scout Troop 118 were Trevor Currier, Landon Clontz and Forrest McCutcheon.
"This training taught me valuable leadership skills that I will put to use in scouts and in my daily life," said McCutcheon, with the others in agreement.
"To me it meant that I had a chance to grow and be friendlier," said Clontz.
"It meant furthering my ability to lead my troop better,” Currier added.
The boys believe the program has provided them with necessary skills to utilize in their lives.
"One of the many things I learned is how leadership can be more than just verbally taking charge," Forrest expressed. "It can be as simple as taking initiative on a project."
Clontz and Currier shared similar mindsets on their experience from the training.
"I learned how to better communicate with my troop and better teaching methods," Clontz stated.
"I learned different ways and methods for leading my troop,” Currier noted.
Forrest believes he can utilize the skills he acquired to help make his life more organized while the others believe the skills they acquired can be used to enhance their troop’s abilities.
"My future goals are to help teach any associate of mine successful leadership skills, as I was taught at National Youth Leadership Training," Forrest expressed.
Clontz hopes to acquire Eagle rank and to be a good troop guide in the future.
"I'd like to take these methods and use them as assistant senior patrol leader and to one day become the senior patrol leader because of this," Currier expressed.
All three participants of the training highly recommend the program to others.
"Leadership training was a fun and informational experience and I believe that everyone with or without a leadership position should go through it," said Forrest.
