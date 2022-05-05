There will be new faces on both the McMinn County Commission and McMinn County School Board after Tuesday night’s primary election.
One of two incumbents on the Republican ballot in District 5, David Crews finished third in his race, as challenger Travis Crisp and incumbent Scott Curtis advanced to the general election.
Crisp was the largest vote getter in the race, accumulating 616. Curtis finished second, garnering 557 votes in a race to fill two seats.
Crews finished with 524.
The winners will now advance on to face Democrat James Cockrum, who garnered 53 votes while unopposed in his primary.
The school board also saw some turnover as two incumbents fell.
Vice Chair Quinten Howard, representing District 1, was defeated by challenger Joe Malone on the Republican ballot 444-311.
In District 2, incumbent Republican Mike Lowry fell in his primary race to challenger Kevin Goins, 441-376.
District 4 incumbent Republican Bill Irvin held off his Republican primary challenger Ken Armstrong 418-357.
There was already one guaranteed new face on the board as current member Rob Shamblin chose not to run in District 5, leaving Dustin Prichard to narrowly win the Republican primary there 484-466 over Vince Brown.
Mike Cochran was unopposed in his Republican primary, accumulating 777 votes in District 3.
The county commission had two more contested races, but the incumbents held on in both of them.
In District 1’s Republican primary, Brent Carter won the most votes with 328, followed by Tad Simpson with 303. They defeated challengers Rob Lambert with 289 votes, Scott Williams with 249 votes and Daniel Boyd with 110.
District 2’s Republican primary saw Jerry Millsaps win 474 votes and J.W. McPhail advance to the general election with 450. They defeated challengers Jared Lynn with 242 votes and Jarrod Alexander with 229 votes.
In District 3, both the Republican and Democratic primaries were uncontested.
Roger Masingale was the lead vote getter on the Republican side, with 660, ahead of Tim King’s 640.
On the Democratic side, Cody Hensley led the way with 49 votes and Jean-Pierre Vasquez followed with 47.
Republicans Dale Holbrook and Charles Slack were also unopposed in District 4, with Slack earning 591 votes and Holbrook gaining 581.
The following is the precinct-by-precinct breakdown of the school board races:
• District 1: Howard won 166 in Precinct 5, 38 in Precinct 10 and 107 in Precinct 12. Malone won 211 in Precinct 5, 82 in Precinct 10 and 151 in Precinct 12.
• District 2: Goins won 202 votes in Precinct 8, 53 in Precinct 9 and 186 in Precinct 14. Lowry won 234 in Precinct 8, 52 in Precinct 9 and 90 in Precinct 14.
• District 3: Cochran won 77 votes in Precinct 3, 390 in Precinct 4 and 310 in Precinct 11.
• District 4: Armstrong won 173 votes in Precinct 2, 85 in Precinct 13 and 99 in Precinct 15. Irvin won 209 votes in Precinct 2, 83 in Precinct 13 and 126 in Precinct 15.
• District 5: Brown won 253 votes in Precinct 1, 180 in Precinct 6 and 33 in Precinct 7. Prichard won 281 in Precinct 1, 148 in Precinct 6 and 55 in Precinct 7.
