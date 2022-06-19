The power rate for McMinn County residents is going up again in July, all based on the fuel cost from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
In Etowah, customers will see a rise in the fuel cost of about 8%, according to Etowah Utilities Board General Manager Harold Masengil, which translates to a rise of $15 on the average residential bill.
While the temperature outside has been very high the past week and is expected to continue that way the next few days, Masengil said that doesn't play a part in this increase. Instead, he noted, it's likely tied more to the rising cost of natural gas.
However, he noted that the more an air conditioning unit works to cool a house, the higher the ultimate bill will be.
For Athens Utilities customers, AUB’s base rate for the months of June through September is unchanged and is less than seven and a half cents, at $0.07412 per kilowatt hour.
However, TVA’s fuel cost for the month of July is $0.04031, making the all-up rate come in at $0.11443 per kilowatt hour.
“Last month was the first time that AUB’s rate for power exceeded 10 cents per kilowatt hour, driven to that point by the fuel adjustment. Now, the July rate is going to be above 11 cents per kilowatt hour based on TVA’s fuel cost,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
The July TVA fuel cost is twice what it was one year ago.
“As we said last month, this is new for us to see power rates in excess of 10 cents per kilowatt hour. A lot of the country has seen rates higher than 10 cents for a long time, but this is new ground for our customers,” Scarbrough said.
Surging natural gas prices are the culprit for the latest boost in cost, according to Scarbrough. The price of natural gas, which TVA uses to fire some of its power generation facilities, has doubled since the lows of the pandemic’s early phase two years ago.
“We encourage everyone to turn their cooling units up a few degrees, if they so choose. That truly can help in times such as this,” Scarbrough said.
To ease the sticker shock of summertime cooling bills, Scarbrough recommended the following:
• Bump thermostats to 75 to 78 degrees. “Sixty-nine degrees feels great, but it will result in considerably more energy use and a notably higher cooling bill,” he said.
• Check all doors and windows to ensure they are completely closed at all times.
• Use weather stripping on doors and windows to preserve cooled air.
• Use curtains, awnings or other coverings for windows to reduce solar heat gain from the sun.
• Ceiling fans can help circulate cooled air throughout the house.
