MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will hold a policy meeting on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m., followed by its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. Under the provisions of Executive Order No. 71 signed by Gov. Bill Lee, these meetings will be conducted by electronic means to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the Tennesseans in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
County Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting will be conducted pursuant to Tennessee Executive Order 16, which permits electronic meetings due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Zoom meeting ID is 843 8119 9575.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m., at Etowah City School.
