The playground at Cook Park, located at 414 Cook Drive in Athens, will be closed to the public until further notice.
This closure is due to damage that occurred on March 10 caused by an automobile incident. The department advises that the closed area is fenced and marked with area closed signs. The area is unsafe to enter due to structural issues and citizens must stay outside the fenced areas for their own safety. The remainder of the park remains open during this time.
“This will be an extended closure as we go through the process of certifying the condition of the equipment to ensure the long-term safety of our citizens,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation. “I personally ask everyone to stay behind the fenced area, for their own safety, until we have determined the extent of the damage and work through the process of getting this repaired.”
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting a free Easter Egg Giveaway on Saturday, March 27, beginning at 10 a.m. at Athens Regional Park, with over 12,000 prize eggs and a drawing for a 70” smart TV.
Trinity United Methodist Church has joined this event and will be supplying the bags and interactive Easter experience, which will feature palm branches, live animals, and the Easter Bunny. Everyone under the age of 12 who attends the event will receive a bag of eggs guaranteed to be filled with prizes and will also be entered into a drawing to win the TV.
The event will be taking place in the western portion of the park in front of the Conference Center. Signage will be located throughout the park to show how to enter and exit the giveaway area. A video of the drawing for the TV will be posted on the City of Athens Facebook page on Monday, March 29, at 7 p.m. Each child must be in the car to receive the eggs and be entered into the grand prize drawing.
Athens Regional Park is located at 2405 Decatur Pike in Athens off Exit 49 on I-75.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will have the following schedule for March:
On Tuesday, March 23 and 30: 3:30-4:30 p.m. - Drive-through refills; 4 p.m. - Physician visits.
•
E.G. Fisher Public Library is now offering evening hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights until 7 p.m.
The interior of the library is open and all checkout, computer, printing, faxing services will be available. All patrons, ages five and up are required to wear a mask. Disposable and reusable masks are available for all patrons. The total number of patrons in the building will be limited to 10 and visits will be limited to one hour. Curbside pickup remains available and is encouraged.
Current operating hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit fisherlibrary.org or call 423-745-7782.
•
The 75th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, has been moved to April 22.
The event will be at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m. Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
