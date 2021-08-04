The Monroe County Cattlemen’s Association is set to dedicate a memorial plaque to Bob Sliger on Aug. 13.
The public is invited to the event which will take place at the East Tennessee Livestock Center in Sweetwater starting at 5 p.m.
Sliger, the former longtime UT extension agent in Monroe County, passed away on March 21.
According to Monroe County Cattleman’s Association (MCCA) President Dr. Hugh McCampbell, MCCA will hang a plaque that is dedicated to Sliger in the lobby of the stockyard.
“The plaque will list several of his accomplishments and contributions to the livestock industry in Monroe County,” McCampbell said. “Sliger was the agent for about 39 years and had made all kinds of innovations.”
Among his accolades, Sliger was named the national outstanding young agent of the year by the National Association of County Agents in 1973 and in 2006 he was honored as the Monroe County Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and The Monroe County Advocate & Democrat.
According to a news release from the MCCA, Sliger’s “innovative” programs are still in use today helping producers realize more profit in the livestock industry.
“He started boosting steer sales and he was a real component of the graded feeder calf sales which require vaccination programs and things like that which increase the value of Tennessee cattle,” McCampbell stated. “He was really a proponent of cost effective management practices. He started the bull leasing program here at one of the banks in Sweetwater so people could lease a bull for a season and it would cost them a whole lot less than buying a bull.”
He noted the leased bulls were of “high quality” for those who utilized the service.
“They buy them at sales that had records on what the bull’s performance would be,” McCampbell said. “He did a lot of that kind of stuff and he was a wonderful person to work with. He was always positive about things, very receptive to ideas and really worked to get things accomplished that would benefit producers.”
A special guest will be at the event, as well. Sliger’s daughter, Cecile Wimberley, will be on hand along with a few other speakers.
“After the speeches we will have cake, coffee and water for people to partake in the lobby of the stockyard,” McCampbell expressed. “Bob passed away in March and we want to honor him while his passing is still fresh on our producers’ mind so that we could all take the time to honor him. He was always the kind of southern gentleman who you would want to introduce to your mom or your wife and that says a lot about a man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.