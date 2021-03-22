This fall, Cleveland State Community College has announced it will offer traditional in-person, online and hybrid options.
“We are a community college, so we are here to serve everyone,” stated Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC president. “That’s why it is so important to have a mode of teaching to fit everyone’s needs.”
According to Seymour, recent data shows that the college is increasing the number of face-to-face classes for fall 2021 by 100% compared to this academic year. There will be more student engagement both inside and outside of the classroom, but that doesn’t mean the other options will no longer be available.
“This past year, we learned there are some people who prefer and like online classes, so we’ve got that option for them,” Seymour added. “There are some who prefer more traditional face-to-face classes, so we’ve got that for them. Then, there are some who like both options, so we’ve got the hybrid option for them.”
Last year, the college studied the best methods for instruction during a pandemic environment. The Center for Dynamic Instruction at CSCC offered weekly professional development sessions over the summer, geared to help prepare faculty for hybrid and online course design and instruction.
These sessions share the best national practices and provide faculty with examples of both hybrid and online class design as they prepared to instruct students for the fall. The college also surveyed its students (both new and returning) about their interests and the various teaching modes in light of the pandemic, such as face-to-face traditional classes, fully-online classes and hybrid.
“We are in a much better place offering our classes in different formats now. That is a huge accomplishment,” Dr. Barsha Pickell, vice president for Academic Affairs, said. “At the end of the day, we have come out in a better position. We have a lot more tools in our tool belt that are going to help make us more competitive, but also help our students take classes in a way that best suits them and it really is about meeting the needs of our students.”
According to Pickell, both asynchronous and synchronous options are also available. Synchronous online classes mean the class is still meeting all together at the same time. They still have the same meeting time as their normal class time. It is the option that is the most like having a traditional in-person class; it’s just meeting online.
With asynchronous classes, students do their work on their own time. They have assignments and discussion boards, but they can work at their own convenience and do not have to log-in at a certain time. Many working adult students choose this option because of the flexibility.
Fall semester will bring other options, as well. Not only will students have a variety of teaching modes to choose from, but with the addition of CSCC’s new Health and Science Center that just opened this month on the main campus and the new McMinn Higher Education Center set to open next month, new students starting this fall will be among the first to use these new state-of-the-art facilities.
“With everything we have learned over the past year, we now know what our new normal should be at Cleveland State and we are proud to do it,” Seymour said.
