Monday evening I was exhausted and emotional and spiraling.
I texted an SOS to a dear friend, who confided she too was “not OK.”
Later in the week I got a similar message from another dear friend, which caused me to report to the first friend: “none of us is OK and we need to get better about saying that out loud.”
So, my interior monologue this week has been writing variations on that theme.
I’ve been struggling to find words to help my friends, to support myself, and even to articulate exactly what the issue is. Then I walked into the Willson Exhibit Room at The Arts Center and found a self portrait that did what I couldn’t.
It’s not my self portrait and it may not even be a self portrait, though I suspect it is. It’s a colored pencil drawing on lined notebook paper by Jalisa Blackdeer, a student at Athens City Middle School.
The portrait is a well drawn young woman with long brown hair. That’s about the only attribute I can describe because she is holding, right in front of her face, a balloon with a rather vacant smiling face.
Atop the drawing the young artist has written: “We hide our real feelings so no one will worry.”
Standing in front of that drawing, I found myself a bit overcome with something I can’t quite name; I suspect if Jalisa were with me she could have given me the word.
Jalisa’s drawing is one of 20 works in Athens Area Council for the Arts’ annual art competition and exhibit, themed this year on life in a global pandemic.
The theme for 2020 — until about six weeks ago — was to be “the art of recycling,” which we do biannually. That is until we were sitting in a staff meeting preparing to launch the exhibit and I threw a curveball.
As important as conservation is, it’s a bit tone-deaf to ask artists to create work about recycling in light of all the challenges our society has faced these last several months.
The visual arts committee of AACA was enthusiastic to invite artists to exhibit work focused on life in a global pandemic, living through isolation, enduring racial injustice, or anything that “Life in 2020” means to the artist.
The 20 pieces exhibited come from artists in primary school, high school, college and adulthood and do not hide the artists’ feelings from the viewer.
There is a variety of media represented, from sculpture, to mixed media, to photography and painting. There’s also diversity in style as works range from conceptual art to representational portraiture.
Standing in the exhibit room, above all, I felt glad that we changed course and invited artists to share their “real feelings,” on life in 2020. I’ll also tell you this. That 20 or so minutes I spent studying the work was the most “OK” I have felt in some time.
Standing in front of Alan Sibley’s “Isolation” was almost like telling a friend “I’m not OK” and hearing her say “I’m not OK either.”
That’s one of the most powerful things about art — the way it connects us to ourselves and one another.
Regardless of where you are on the “OK” spectrum, I hope you’ll plan to study these 20 examples of life in 2020 and then reflect on how art supports your own wellbeing.
“Life in 2020” is on exhibit in the Willson Exhibit Room at The Arts Center now through January 2021. Patrons may schedule an appointment to tour the exhibit in person during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a tour, call 423-745-8781, or e-mail Leslie Arnold at media@athen
The exhibit is also available online at athensartscouncil.org/life-in-2020-exhibition/
Visual arts exhibitions at The Arts Center are always available free of charge thanks to grant funding from Tennessee Arts Commission and a number of gracious corporate sponsors.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in four divisions during the virtual Opening Reception, which will be streamed via Facebook live Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 p.m. You can find The Arts Center on Facebook and Instagram using #myartscenter.
Lauren Shepherd is the executive director of the Athens Area Council for the Arts. Learn more about AACA by calling 745-8781 or visiting athensartscouncil.org
