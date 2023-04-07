The hard work of local student athletes will be recognized next weekend during The Daily Post-Athenian’s annual Best of Preps ceremony.
This will be the ninth annual installment of The DPA celebrating local student athletes’ achievements and it’s something members of the paper find to be special.
“This is an event we look forward to each year, as it’s a great way to highlight the student athletes in our community,” Special Projects Coordinator Tina Huckabey said. “They work hard not only in their sports, but in maintaining their GPAs (grade point average) and I think it’s a great program for them to be recognized.”
She noted that part of the job of a local community newspaper is celebrating the youth in the community.
“I feel it’s an important event because it gives us a chance to be supportive of our youth,” she added. “Personally, I feel it is critical to support the education of our youth, including sporting events.”
The event is set for Sunday, April 16 beginning at 2 p.m. at Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Townsend Auditorium. Tickets, which are $10 each, can be bought at the front office of The DPA on or before April 13.
Each year, the program features a guest speaker and this edition’s keynote will be delivered by former University of Tennessee Lady Volunteer Brittany Jackson.
Jackson was a four-year starter on the Lady Vols basketball team under then-Head Coach Pat Summitt. She is a native of Cleveland and played at UT from 2001 to 2005.
Jackson’s teams, for which she was a starter, reached the final four every year she was there and they competed in the national championship game in 2003 and 2004. She was named to the All-SEC team her senior year.
After her time at UT, Jackson moved on to the NWBL (National Women’s Basketball League) where she played for the San Jose Spiders and then the Turkish Basketball League where she led the league in scoring.
The annual Best of Preps event is sponsored by Starr Regional Medical Center.
