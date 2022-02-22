MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will meet in a called session on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting will be to certify petitions for the May 3 primary and candidates who qualified as independents for Aug. 4.
ATHENSBoard of Education’s February work session will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at noon at the Administration Building.
City Council will be conducting its Council Strategic Summit on Friday, Feb. 25, beginning at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at 8 a.m. at the McMinn Higher Education Center. For more information, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, ext. 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.