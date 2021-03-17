Lowery Haskell Powell, a veteran who resides in Meigs County, celebrated his 100th birthday Monday with several local officials in attendance.
Powell was born on March 16, 1921, in what was known as Big Springs in Meigs County.
He was later drafted into the United States Army in August of 1942 where he served during World War II.
He received an honorable discharge on Feb. 4, 1946.
Meigs County Mayor Bill James, along with Meigs County Veterans Affairs Officer Duane Johns, surprised Powell at his residence Monday morning to congratulate him on turning 100 years old.
Powell expressed thoughts on his life while enjoying the surprise visit.
“I’m really happy,” Powell said. “I’m really glad that God took care of me through the war so that I am here now.”
Powell stated that after his basic training, they were originally supposed to head overseas.
“The orders came through and changed our destination to Memphis, Tennessee,” he said. “That was a blessing because God knew that I needed somebody to care for Billy (his youngest sibling) and mother.”
Powell shared several more stories involving his mother and believes that she and him share a common connection.
“My mother lived to be 100 as well,” he noted. “So I am really glad to be 100.”
Johns stated that Powell spent his whole military career in the United States and that Powell was proud of his military service.
“We don’t have a lot of World War 2 vets anymore,” Johns said. “He might be one of the last World War II vets in Meigs County. He went to college, he worked 35 years at DuPont as an accountant ... We appreciate his service. He came from a good family, which was a pioneer family for Meigs County with … Scott Powell who moved down in this area in 1810 or 1820 and they have been here ever since then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.