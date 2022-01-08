MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will have a called meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. This meeting will be concerning curriculum.
Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the Athens City Middle school auditorium. The Teacher of the Year reception, sponsored by the AEA, will be held beginning at 5 p.m. in the ACMS cafeteria.
City Council will hold a study session on Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.
DECATUR
The following meetings will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Decatur Municipal Building: 6 p.m. — Decatur Municipal Planning Commission; 6:30 p.m. — CDBG Public Hearing; 7 p.m. — Decatur Board of Aldermen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.