MCMINN COUNTY

Board of Education will have a called meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. This meeting will be concerning curriculum.

Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.

ATHENS

Board of Education will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the Athens City Middle school auditorium. The Teacher of the Year reception, sponsored by the AEA, will be held beginning at 5 p.m. in the ACMS cafeteria.

City Council will hold a study session on Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.

ENGLEWOOD

City Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.

NIOTA

City Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.

DECATUR

The following meetings will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Decatur Municipal Building: 6 p.m. — Decatur Municipal Planning Commission; 6:30 p.m. — CDBG Public Hearing; 7 p.m. — Decatur Board of Aldermen

