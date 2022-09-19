The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce will be changing the type of live music to be played during the Etowah Fall Arts and Crafts Festival this year.
According to Etowah Chamber of Commerce President Frank Clark, the goal of the music change was to dig into the city’s Appalachian roots.
“I feel that we live in an area that we can host any genre of music, but when you look at East Tennessee you see that from Bristol all the way down through the mountains of East Tennessee it is Appalachian culture,” Clark said. “Appalachian culture is really the birth of folk, bluegrass and even country ... We felt like it was appropriate during the fall festival for us to honor that heritage and to honor our local and regional artists who have the talent and ability to do that.”
Current planned artists for the weekend are September Song, Wyatt Ellis, Josh Felker, and Blue Cumberland.
“We are trying to take the weekend to give seat to all mixtures, styles and influence on music culture in this region,” Clark noted.
September Song is a husband and wife duo who perform for concerts, festivals, corporate events and weddings. They are a Athens natives and more can be found at septembersongmusic.com
They also provide the opportunity for a full band, which features Joe Littleton on bass, Kyle Littleton as lead guitarist and Nathan Crisp on drums and percussion.
“Josh Felker is a local teacher at Central High School and also a local musician who has played in a lot of places,” Clark noted. “Wyatt Ellis is a young, up-and-coming artist who has just phenomenal abilities as a mandolin player. I would say that he is, by all accounts, on his way to the Grand Ole Opry much sooner rather than later.”
The Etowah Chamber plans to post images and bios of the musical artists on social media that will be performing during the festival.
“I think our community has been so marked by the influence of bluegrass; we have Cousin Jake’s Bluegrass Festival that happens every year and we just put in the food truck park that will be named in honor of Cousin Jake, so to have that already as an impact on our community I’m sure you will see that become more of the norm for our fall arts and crafts festival,” Clark noted. “During the 4th of July we have more pop and rock turn for that summer nights feel but I think outside of that this will give us two times a year, the fall festival and the Cousin Jake Festival, to show our heritage and give a nod to that type of music during the fall. I think we have some great talent and I think this will be putting the final pieces together for our fall festival.”
