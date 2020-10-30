McMinn County residents will be fundraising for those in Meigs County affected by the school bus wreck earlier this week.
The group McMinn Cares has been established to create silicone bracelets, T-shirts and bows for businesses that will be available by the end of next week.
Businesses wishing to donate to cover initial expenses can contact Tonya Hipps with the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce at 423-745-0334 and tonya@athenschamber.org or Michelle Schumacher with The Daily Post-Athenian at 828-246-8887 and michelle.schumach er@dailypostathenian.com
To follow details and updates, check the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/mcminncares/
Donation distribution and collection will be handled by United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties. All funds will be administered by the United Way and all proceeds will go to those affected.
To donate:
• Text MEIGS to 313131
• Go to the United Way website at www.uwmc minn-meigs.com, click on the Donate button and select Meigs County Fund
• Call the United Way office at 423-745-9606
• Mail your donation to United Way of McMinn & Meigs, PO Box 168, Athens TN 37371-1681
