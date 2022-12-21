The Athens City Council is in discussions to make a change to the city seal, as well as the logo that has primarily been used of late.
During Tuesday night’s regular meeting, a motion was made to change the city seal and begin using it instead of the city logo, which features the Greek Parthenon and a pair of hands shaking. The logo has been in place for several years and was introduced by former City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
Council Member Dick Pelley made a motion to replace the seal — which is different than the logo — with a new seal design and the expectation was to use the new seal in place of the logo brought in by Sumner.
Of the three new options given (the bottom three seals in the attached image), Pelley said he preferred the one in the middle on the bottom row.
“It says the date, it says the city, it says the Friendly City and it says Athens and the state we are in, Tennessee,” Pelley said. “I think that represents where we are, who we are and what we are.”
Mayor Steve Sherlin seconded Pelley’s motion, arguing that he wants to see the logo replaced by a new seal.
“This building says city hall on the front of it now,” he said. “This city was established in 1822, not ‘since 1821,’ that’s been wrong for many years. That logo does not say Tennessee, that Parthenon is not located in Athens, Tennessee, it’s located in Athens, Greece, this (building) says city hall on it. This is just an update of our seal.”
However, Council Member Jordan Curtis voiced his “strong opposition” to establishing a new seal and replacing the logo with it and he used a lapel pin he wears to illustrate his point, noting that it is the origin of the current city logo.
“The only real difference is the appearance of the hands,” Curtis said. “I’ve not really had any citizens reach out to me inquiring about changing our city logo. I’m vehemently opposed to changing it.”
He said he prefers the shaking of hands to a “big, concrete building.”
“It’s symbolic of friendship and unity,” he said.
He also said he likes the appearance of the Parthenon, even though it’s not located here.
“We don’t have a Parthenon in Athens, but we have one in Nashville,” he said. “It’s symbolic of learning, wisdom and education. This is a city that values education.”
He also expressed concern over what making the change to a wide array of items, vehicles and documents that feature the logo would cost. In discussions between last week’s study session and this week’s council meeting, the potential cost of a change was not addressed.
“I don’t think we understand the cost — (the logo is on) garbage cans, the logo is on city vehicles. What’s it going to cost to change our logo and branding,” he asked. “I think even if I were to consider voting for it, I would need approximate numbers on what it would cost the citizens to do that.”
Pelley disagreed with Curtis’ assessment of the symbolism of the Greek Parthenon.
“The Parthenon is not related to education ... the Parthenon has everything to do with government,” he said.
Council Member Frances Witt McMahan noted that she agreed with much of what all three other council members said, but that she is hesitant to favor changing out the current logo, wondering if it would be possible to use both a new seal and the current logo. She suggested the seal on official documents and then keeping the logo on a variety of other objects.
“I have seen logos and seals used in corporations and a number of things,” she said. “I agree that this (logo) exemplifies the city I want to live in and the feeling I want other people to get when they come to our city. If we take that away, I think we’re taking away a big part of the heart of Athens.”
Ultimately, Sherlin suggested holding off on a vote for another month and discussing it further at the January study session. That motion passed unanimously.
