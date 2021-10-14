What was once new is now becoming tradition for the Athens City Council.
The Athens City Councilmembers are set to host their third Council Night Out event on Thursday in the North City area.
Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson expressed his excitement to be able to host another social gathering event between the commissioners and the citizens.
“I am very glad to have council night out. It is an extension of the council out into the community and we try to go to different parts of the community,” Perkinson said. “We are happy to have this in the North City area this Thursday.”
The event was intended to take place last Thursday, however the commissioners rescheduled due to an inclement weather forecast.
“It was threatening rain of a pretty big nature last Thursday night and there were also some other conflicts that night, so we thought it would be best to reschedule it,” he noted. “We hope to continue outreach service to the community and let people know that we are servicing the entire community. All five of us were elected to serve the community and we want to make sure to reach out to all our different geographic parts of the community.”
The significance of the North City location for this event is to continue the tradition of rotating throughout the city.
“This is to balance our outreach into different sections of the community,” Perkinson expressed. “North City is such a strong area of Athens that we think this is a good choice.”
Perkinson is hoping the citizens who attend the event will speak about a specific topic.
“We are wrapping up our strategic plan, so we would love to have any feedback about strategic planning for the next five, 10, 15 years from the community,” he noted. “I’d like to know any current or future items that they would like to see happen in the community in the next 10 to 15 years and we are really interested in receiving that feedback.”
He believes another benefit to the Council Night Out is exposing the public to areas the city has dedicated work to improve.
“The first one was at Heritage Park where we are in the process of renovating that park, so people had an opportunity to see what all was going on there,” he said. “The second one we had at the senior center was an area that was convenient for a lot of people to be able to come to. We are just trying to give people an opportunity to speak to the council members in a comfortable, casual atmosphere.”
Perkinson noted the city currently has “some major projects” underway.
“A lot of road and street improvements throughout the community, we are working on repaving city street plans, construction of buildings and improvements to buildings that we have and to continue to make improvements to our parks and more,” Perkinson expressed. “We want to make sure people are aware of what we have and all of that is part of communications and we look forward to sharing our one on one with people as well as all of the other methods of sharing that we have.”
