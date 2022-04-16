Students witnessed the aftermath of poor decision-making behind the wheel on Wednesday.
The McMinn County High School Life Skills class hosted the annual mock court event in the school’s auditorium, the traditional followup to the class’ mock wreck event.
The mock wreck took place on Tuesday, featuring MCHS senior Austin Kline as the driver who caused the wreck and subsequently was “arrested” for driving under the influence.
On Wednesday, Kline — decked out in a McMinn County Justice Center inmate outfit and handcuffs — stood before local attorney Amy Reedy, portraying the judge in the case. Kline was “charged” with driving under the influence, violation of the open container law and five counts of vehicular assault.
“We look at today as a solemn time,” Life Skills teacher Susan Ray told those in attendance before the performance got started. “This shows us the consequences of his actions.”
The mock court event was held in the school’s auditorium for MCHS seniors and featured Paul Rush as the defense attorney and Richard Newman portraying the state’s prosecutor.
Kline’s character pleaded guilty prior to his appearance, leaving only the question of what sentence to levy.
“You can’t mix drugs, alcohol and cellphones because then it becomes a rolling drug den and death and injury will follow,” Newman said during the event.
Reedy followed up, noting the difficulties in this country with reliance on both drugs and technology.
“Clearly we have a problem in our community and our country with addiction,” she said.
Kline’s character was ultimately sentenced to 10 years in prison, but it would be suspended after one year. His character would also have to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and he could apply for the community corrections program.
There were also six juveniles — portrayed by Life Skills class members — who were charged with unlawful consumption and they received one year of probation.
After the event, Rush said he’s seen too many youths get into legal troubles due to addiction.
“I’m asking you to do better than those who have gone before you,” Rush said. “Strive to be different.”
Newman also spoke after the event, recalling a story about his time in high school when the football team’s running back was killed in a car wreck.
He said three football players were involved in the wreck, which was caused by a drunk driver hitting their vehicle head on.
Two of the players were hospitalized and the running back was killed.
“The battery was shoved into his lap and it exploded,” Newman said.
Reedy closed out the event by encouraging the students to remember the control they have over their lives.
“It’s not just you the drunk driver, but it’s you looking out for drunk drivers,” she said. “You can be leaders, you can set the example by your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.