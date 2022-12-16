Ty Ratcliff has officially been named the new fire chief for the Town of Decatur.
Ratcliff has served as the interim fire chief for the Decatur Fire Department for three months since previous Fire Chief Eddie Jewell left the department to serve a new role as county mayor.
“It has been a long road to make fire chief,” Ratcliff said. “I worked with Bradley County for almost 30 years and I’m still affiliated with them.”
Ratcliff started with the Bradley County Fire Department when he was 14 years old.
“I started as an explorer and worked my way through the ranks,” he noted. “I’ve been a lieutenant, engineer, captain and battalion chief.”
He moved to Decatur two years ago and within a year became a lieutenant.
“Then our chief was elected to become the county mayor and it was just like I was at the right place at the right time,” Ratcliff expressed. “It kind of finished up my path in the fire service. I have done every position except the chief position and now I am getting my chance to serve as one.”
He officially moved from being interim fire chief to permanent fire chief Tuesday night.
“This is a position that I had always hoped I would step into,” Ratcliff said. “It finally came true. It is a long path to be a fire chief. It isn’t something you go to school for and receive a paper saying that you can be one. It is something that takes time and experience.”
Ratcliff’s plans as the new chief include helping the fire department grow.
“I want to expand and train them,” he noted. “I want to make them the best that they can be here.”
His 30 years of experience in fire services has taken him to many different locations throughout the State of Tennessee.
“Through mutual aid calls I’ve been as far as Nashville, through Ducktown and, once when a firefighter had died in a town in West Tennessee, crews from all over Tennessee went and manned their stations for 24 hours while the department coped with losing one of their brothers,” Ratcliff recalled. “Our mutual aid program is huge in Tennessee. You have help all over the state.”
Ratcliff stated that he is looking forward to his tenure as fire chief.
“I have a good bunch of officers to help me through this,” he expressed. “They have been with Decatur for a long time and they gave me the opportunity. They appreciated my experience and asked me if I would step in ... Decatur is a great town and I am excited to be a part of it.”
