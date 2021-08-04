The Monroe County Friends of Animals have gained approval from the Monroe County Commissioners to join in a partnership for a new animal shelter.
According to MCFA President Jim Barrett, there were some amendments made to the original proposal to gain the support needed by the county commission.
“The bottom line is that the proposal between the mayor and I was amended to remove the mandatory adjustment every year so the county’s contribution will not increase by some inflation factor every year,” Barrett said. “As I understand it, that is the only change to the agreement.”
He expressed the excitement that he and the organization feel from obtaining the approval.
“This has been a long time coming. I’ve been working with county officials for over three years on this subject so we are really excited,” he expressed. “The rest of the project is under our control now and we intend to move expeditiously to raise the remaining funds and build the building.”
The Monroe County Friends of Animals Board will meet this week to establish a timeline for the project.
“The first step in this process after obtaining the approval from the county is that we have to assess our fundraising ability and that takes about two or three months,” he noted. “That will tell us what we can expect to raise and of course that gives us very valuable information in terms of designing the building. I expect that after those two or three months we will have a shorter than normal fundraising campaign because we are in a hurry.”
Barrett hopes to be able to break ground on the new facility in late 2022.
“We already have property, but a Monroe County resident has offered to donate us some property and that property is in a much better location,” Barrett stated. “We are currently in the process of working out the details of that gift as we speak. It is an excellent location for this building and we are very excited about that.”
MCFA is currently undergoing a “big change” to take on their new responsibilities of the new shelter.
“In order to get an agreement with the county, we offered to run the shelter and that is a big responsibility for our organization to take on,” he noted. “There is a lot of work in getting our organization strengthened to take on that responsibility and we are very excited to be passed this obstacle, but at the same time there is an awful lot of work ahead of us to ensure that we are successful when the new shelter is done.”
Barrett expressed his gratitude to those who have supported the shelter through the “many years” they have been pursuing this project.
“In the end I think they will be happy and I think the citizens of the county will be happy to have the new shelter as well,” Barret said.
Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram stated the meeting that granted MCFA the approval they sought went very well.
“Since the last meeting when it ended in a tie vote, we had some commissioners that wanted to reconsider or at least bring it back up for discussion and that is exactly what happened,” Ingram noted. “There was some discussion about lowering the principle in terms of the contract, but after some discussion it was voted on to fund it, just like the original resolution was proposed with the exception of dropping the inflation factor, and it passed.”
He noted all of the discussion about the new shelter was also positive during the meeting.
“Hats off to the commissioners for gathering information and talking to people,” he expressed. “It was very positive and great news for the county.”
The vote passed seven to one while the meeting had two commissioners absent.
Ingram said he looks forward to continuing the partnership with the Monroe County Friends of Animals.
“I think this is just a great thing for our county,” he said. “We needed a new shelter of some kind. It is currently debatable about how large or small it will be but I appreciate the patience everyone has had and I think a lot of amazing things will come out of this in the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.