The Daily Post-Athenian is set to host its annual Think Pink event this year and vendors are still being sought for it.
The event has been set for Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be filled with outdoor activities. Normally a luncheon, this year’s event will take on a different look.
“Due to the current spread of COVID-19, we have had to think outside the box in terms of different avenues in fundraising for this year’s Think Pink event,” DPA Special Projects/Events Director Tina Huckabey said. “We have had to adapt in our fundraising ventures this year and we will be hosting a ‘Think Pink Day of Shopping’ at the Market Park Pavilion in Athens on Friday, Oct. 22. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we will have different vendors, food trucks, etc.”
Huckabey noted that there are still vendor spots available for anyone interested in taking part in the event. Anyone interested can call Huckabey at The DPA at 252-1246 or e-mail her at tina.huckabey@dailypostathenian.com
“With Christmas being around the corner, it’s a great opportunity to do some shopping while supporting a worthy cause,” she added. “Proceeds will benefit the McMinn County Relay For Life.”
The 11th annual event was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been in place as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to help raise money to fight the disease.
Each year, along with the event, The DPA sells T-shirts and inserts a special section into an edition of the paper as part of the campaign. This year, the date of insertion has not yet been determined, but is expected to be in October.
“While we all want a sense of normalcy back in our day to day routines, people are still being cautious and aware of our current situation with the pandemic,” Huckabey noted. “I think this would be a great way to raise money for breast cancer research all while maintaining a safe environment in which to do so.”
Huckabey added that she’s looking forward to this new version of the event.
“I am very excited about this year’s event and I think we’ll have a great turnout,” she said. “We have some caring and supportive neighbors in this community that come together for a great cause such as this.”
