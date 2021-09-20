Three area chambers of commerce will get together to share ideas and get to know each other better later this month.
The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce are set to meet for a chamber mixer.
The event is planned to take place on Sept. 30 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Tsali Notch Vineyard.
“The vineyard is beautiful and a lot of people haven’t been there so that is one of the reasons why we wanted to host the mixer there,” said Athens Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Rob Preston. “The place, again, is just beautiful and I think they are the largest muscadine vineyard in the state.”
The mixer will act more as a networking event for the members of the various chambers, according to Preston.
“This one we wanted to do jointly with the Monroe County Chamber as well as the Etowah Chamber, so all three chambers are kind of coming together to have an event like this,” he noted. “This is just a way to network. We had this event two years ago and it was successful, we couldn’t do this last year because of COVID, but we hope to have the same results that we did two years ago.”
Preston believes the event holds significance this year in order to bring “positive” news while COVID-19 still hangs around.
“This will be an outdoor event with lots of food and since it will be outdoors it will be safer,” Preston noted. “I think it is important to meet new people and it gives business people a chance to share what they do, so this is a win-win for everybody.”
Though these meetings are typically intended specifically for chamber members, this event will be open to the public.
“This particular meeting will welcome anyone who is interested in learning more about the chamber of commerce,” Preston expressed. “Since I started working here several years ago I found out that this is a great way for people to come and see what what the chambers are all about and possibly join the chambers, so everyone is invited to attend this.”
He believes there are several benefits to attending this event and ones similar in the future.
“If you are a business owner, then you are going to meet someone that you can talk to about doing business with your business. This is a great way to network, meet new people, talk about your business and learn about other business as well,” he said. “We are going to have live music and it is worth coming. It won’t be a late night so you can come after work and enjoy a couple of hours, then be home by 7 p.m.”
