The Athens Arts Center expansion is currently underway, which will provide a multitude of new rooms for the center.
According to David Brown, who is one of two individuals leading the expansion project, they have purchased three buildings next to their existing facility that will be remodeled for the Athens Area Council for the Arts’ use.
“We have begun renovations,” Brown said. “Our first phase is to renovate the outside structure of the buildings.”
He noted some of the work to be done included grading work, landscaping and replacing the canopy.
“We will move inside the facilities after the outside work is completed,” he noted. “One of the spaces will be dedicated to traditional arts as well as a classroom. One of the spaces will be devoted to music and the last space will be a large room facility we can use for small concert venues, wedding receptions, parties and things of that nature.”
They are currently hoping to have the expansion completed by fall of 2023.
“This is a wonderful project and so far the community has certainly been behind it,” Brown expressed. “We still have a little bit of fundraising to do. Given the time we started the project some of the materials have increased in price. Prior to COVID we were bursting at the seams and in need of space for classes and this will allow for classes to return to that level of interest.”
The Athens Area Council for the Arts is looking for roughly $1.6 million to complete the project and has already raised around $1.2 million.
“We still have a little bit of money left to raise and we can close that gap by either raising the money or altering our expansion,” he noted. “Those who would like to help support can do so anytime by contacting the arts center by phone at 423-745-8781 or by visiting our website at www.athensartscouncil.org”
Brown holds high expectations for the expansion upon its completion.
“It is going to be a wonderful space for programing to continue to build in the Athens community and surrounding area,” he expressed. “We are certainly looking forward to getting into that new space and we encourage everyone to come out and support the arts center.”
