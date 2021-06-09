A summer gymnastics camp will be held at the Etowah Community Center June 14-18.
Classes for grades K-3 start at 9:30 a.m. and for grades 4-8 at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $40 per student.
Contact the center at 263-6575 to register.
•
On Thursday, June 10, from 5-7 p.m., there will be an open house at the LITE House in Downtown Athens for discussion regarding the Community Mobility Plan study in partnership with TDOT and STANTEC.
This initiative will identify the transportation needs of citizens and visitors both now and into the future by targeting key areas around Athens where changes or improvements are needed.
For more information, details can be found at www.athenstn.gov/mobilitystudy
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new artwork on display provided by Community Artists League Artist Barbara Bisson. This artwork will be on display through August.
The Community Artists League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur, and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
The E.G Fisher Public Library Summer Reading Program will be held June 14 through July 16 with both in-person and virtual offerings.
The program encompasses three separate programs: The juvenile reading program geared towards early readers and those who are read to; the teen reading program for middle and high schoolers; and the adult reading program for all of those out of school.
The program is designed to encourage the community to read more by providing the opportunity to win prizes and participate in activities.
This program is free of charge.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Powers Path, from Keith Lane to McMinn Avenue. This closure will last until Friday, June 11, at 5 p.m. The purpose for these closures is for utility repairs.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Athens is looking for antique cars for its inaugural Father’s Day Antique Car Show that will be held in the Morning Pointe parking lot on Friday, June 18.
While this event is to celebrate the father’s in the Morning Pointe community, this is a free event that will also be open to the public starting at 2 p.m. Residents and the community will be able to vote on their favorite car.
For more information, call 423-745-0608.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 204 and 205 on Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. The purpose of this closure is for a building construction.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following programs this week as part of the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program:
• Wednesday, June 9, at 1:30 p.m.: Tooth Fairy Program with Craft
• Thursday, June 10, at 1:30 p.m.: Little Red Hen Program with Craft
All programs are free, in-person, and are planned to be held outside at the library weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair.
Programs may be subject to change and/or canceled due to inclement weather if they cannot be moved indoors. Follow the library’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date program information.
Register and log reading at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
For complete program details, visit www.etowahlibrary.com
Call the library at 423-263-9475 for any questions.
Free lunches are served daily from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for children 18 and under.
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will have a pop-up book sale at the library on Thursday, June 10, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Etowah Carnegie Library.
The program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children.
According to a news release, “By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.”
The free program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, and parking spaces 72, 73, and 74 on Washington Avenue. These closures will last until Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose for these closures is ongoing building renovation.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces the Athens Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays starting June 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens. An official event celebrating the market’s 11th season will tentatively be held Saturday, June 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the Parks & Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
