The McMinn Senior Activity Center began the first of 15 hours of computer classes for seniors on March 13.
Eleven seniors are beginning the class, which will run through the end of the month, and when they finish their 15 hours, they will be able to take their Chromebook home with them.
According to a news release, "Most older adults lack confidence in their ability to use new devices and software designed to make their lives easier. The Senior Center is working to give them that confidence."
“Most seniors are used to sitting on the sidelines watching others and don’t know how to begin or even who to ask for help. This class has been so popular - we have a waiting list - we’re going to be adding to our technology curriculum in the future to include classes on smartphones and other devices,” said Diane Hutsell, executive director of the McMinn Senior Activity Center.
“We are especially excited to be able to announce that in addition to Tech Goes Home 1.0, the center will be teaching a 2.0 version that will be open to seniors that graduated the first series of classes. These classes will delve deeper into new and exciting skills for seniors. One of our seniors wants to learn how to use design programs, like Canva,” said Hutsell.
Since December 2020, Tech Goes Home Chattanooga started working across the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability's 10-county footprint to serve older adults (age 60-plus), partnering with local volunteer trainers - including the directors of local seniors centers, UT Extension agents, librarians, pastors and staff from UTC’s Center for Community and Career Education - to host 15-hour digital literacy classes specifically tailored for what participating seniors wanted and needed to learn. In 2022, Tech Goes Home partnered with West End Home Foundation to expand access for older adults across the state of Tennessee.
The community partnerships and collaborations are sharing resources, support, and tools to close the technology gap among seniors for greater independence and connectivity. The purpose of this project is to:
• Serve adults at least 60 years of age.
• Provide support and assistance in alleviating social isolation.
• Access groceries and supplies for nutrition, personal care, and Telehealth.
• Introduce technology to 60-plus-year-old adults with tech classes in rural communities.
• Provide a free Chromebook to 60-plus-year-old participants who complete the 15-hour classes with internet access and tech assistance for up to one year.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center offers meals, recreational activities, volunteer opportunities, and a variety of programs for seniors. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the Senior Center at 423-745-6830 or visit www.mcminnseniors.com
