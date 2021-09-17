As summer weather begins to wane, local power rates will continue to fall in the upcoming month.
For customers of Etowah Utilities Board (EUB), the rate for October is expected to dip 2.1%, for a reduced cost of $2.60 for each average residential customer.
The power rate for Athens Utilities Board (AUB) will also fall, reaching a level just below nine cents.
The local power rate will move from the current $0.09178 down to $0.08989 per kilowatt hour as “transition rates” take effect and replace the summer rate.
Transition rates are the lowest of the year, with a base of $0.06887 per kilowatt hour. The fuel charge for October will be $0.02102 per kilowatt hour.
The transition rate season will be in effect for the months of October and November.
“It is always nice to see the rate coming down,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough. “This is the time of year when customers can save a bit of money on their power bill because we have transition rates in effect and the weather should moderate so that customers don’t have to use a lot of cooling or heating in their home. We all know that wintertime brings colder temperatures and that means higher energy use for heating, so saving the money now to apply it in later months can pay off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.