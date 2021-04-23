Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman has announced details on application requirements, eligibility and a program guide for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RFF).
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden, established the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
The SBA will administer the funds to the hardest-hit small restaurants.
“Today, we are starting the process to help restaurants and bars across the country devastated by the pandemic and this is our message: Help is here. With the launch of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, we’re prioritizing funding to the hardest-hit small businesses — irreplaceable gathering places in our neighborhoods and communities that need a lifeline now to get back on their feet,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “And, thanks to clear directives from Congress, we’re rolling out this program to make sure that these businesses can meet payroll, purchase supplies and get what they need in place to transition to today’s COVID-restricted marketplace.”
Guzman added that making sure it’s easy to receive the funds is a focus for the agency.
“We’re also focused on ensuring that the RRF program’s application process is streamlined and free of burdensome, bureaucratic hurdles — while still maintaining robust oversight,” she said. “Under my leadership, the SBA aims to be as entrepreneurial as the entrepreneurs we serve — and that means meeting every small business where they are and giving them the support they need to recover, rebuild and thrive.”
Under this announcement, details on application requirements, eligibility and a program guide are now available in English at www.sba.gov/restaurants or in Spanish at www.sba.gov/restaurantes
Ahead of the application launch and over the next two weeks, the SBA will establish a seven-day pilot period for the RRF application portal and conduct extensive outreach and training.
Participants in this pilot will be randomly selected from existing PPP borrowers in priority groups for RRF and will not receive funds until the application portal is open to the public.
Following the pilot, the application portal will be opened to the public. The official application launch date will be announced. For the first 21 days the program is open, the SBA will prioritize reviewing applications from small businesses owned by women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.
Following the 21-day period, all eligible applicants are encouraged to submit applications.
