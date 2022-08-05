All McMinn County officeholders will remain the same after McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy defeated his challenger in Thursday night’s county general election.
Guy did not face competition in May’s Republican primary, but he was up against independent opponent David Harper in Thursday night’s general. Guy was able to clinch another term in office, however, as he won 4,178 votes to Harper’s 1,214.
Guy’s first term in office came in 2010 when he defeated then-Sheriff Steve Frisbie in the Republican primary. That August, he defeated his uncle, David Guy, in the general election to win his first term.
He hasn’t lost since, succeeding in capturing wins in 2014, 2018 and now 2022.
No other county-wide officeholder faced a challenger Thursday night. The following are their results:
• Phil Tuggle earned the most votes out of all who ran for office, getting re-elected as county trustee with 4,895 votes.
• Wylie Richardson was re-elected as general sessions court judge with 4,551 votes.
• Rhonda Cooley earned four more years as circuit court clerk as she won 4,860 votes.
• Melinda King will remain as county clerk as she earned 4,817 votes.
• Register of Deeds Cheryl Ingram won 4,815 votes to secure another term in her office.
• Highway Commissioner Dan Evans was also uncontested as he won 4,537 votes to ensure himself another term.
• McMinn County Mayor John Gentry will serve another term after garnering 4,683 votes.
McMinn County also saw several incumbents re-elected in the judicial system, along with one new face.
The lone new face in the judicial races will be Leon Shahan, who replaces the retiring Richard Hughes. Shahan was unopposed and garnered 4,181 votes.
Incumbents who won another term in the local judicial system include:
• Michael Jenne remains circuit court judge district 10, part 1 with 4,464 votes.
• Michael Sharp returns as circuit court judge district 10, part 2 with 4,422 votes.
• Andrew Freiberg retains his seat as circuit court judge district 10, part 3 with 4,439 votes.
• Jerri Bryant remains chancellor with 4,471 votes.
• Sandra Donaghy clinched her return as criminal court judge with 4,471 votes.
• Steve Crump will remain as 10th Judicial District Attorney General after winning 4,409 votes.
