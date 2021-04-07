Starr Regional Medical Center’s Athens campus has announced that it is transitioning from a restricted visitor protocol.
The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after a review of state and federal guidance. The updated policy, which allows most patients to have visitors, has been implemented effective immediately.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said John McLain, chief executive officer of Starr Regional Medical Center. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing visitors again at this time.”
As part of the visitation policy, general visiting hours are 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. The hospital allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient’s choice.
The number of visitors may be restricted, depending on the current patient care environment. Children under the age of 12 should refrain from visiting due to infection control issues. Visitors are not allowed for patients who are high-risk, on isolation precautions or immunocompromised, or for patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.
Visitation hours and guidelines for patients in the Intensive Care Unit differ from the general visitation policy. Visit StarrRegional.com for additional details.
The updated visitation policy also allows patients seeking outpatient and emergency services on the Etowah campus to have a support individual present. Due to the vulnerability of the residents and patients of Starr Regional Health & Rehabilitation (SRHR) and Senior Care, both located on Starr Regional’s Etowah campus, these facilities will remain on a limited visitation policy.
To learn more about SRHR’s updated policy or to schedule an appointment to visit with a resident, call 423-263-3791. For more information about Starr Regional’s Senior Care program and its policies, call 423-263-3600.
Starr Regional Medical Center continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.