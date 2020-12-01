With only a few days remaining until the application deadline, tnAchieves still needs 2,000 volunteer mentors across the state.
Locally, officials report they need 18 mentors from McMinn County and nine from Meigs County.
According to tnAchieves officials, mentors serve as an important resource for students as they transition from high school to college. They provide reminders, serve as a resource and offer encouragement for students as they work to achieve college success.
Many who use TN Promise will be the first in their family to go to college and simply need a little extra guidance and encouragement through the process.
tnAchieves mentoring requires a one hour per month commitment. In 2021, mentoring will take place entirely online with support from a virtual mentoring platform called tnAchieves CONNECT.
"Mentors serve as an irreplaceable local support system for TN Promise students as they make the leap from high school to college,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “No experience is required as tnAchieves prepares you to help students navigate the transition. If you have one hour a month and are willing to support students as they reach their full potential, you can be a great mentor.”
Potential mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check, and must complete a one-hour training session. tnAchieves will provide weekly updates and support throughout the mentoring process.
Learn more or become a mentor by completing an application by Dec. 4 at tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 non-profit that has provided scholarships with mentor support since 2008. For questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, e-mail or call Tyler Ford at tyler@tnAchieves.org or (309) 945-3446.
