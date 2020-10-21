The McMinn County Library Board has announced the appointment of Peyton Eastman as the director of E.G. Fisher Public Library.
Eastman joined E.G. Fisher Public Library’s staff in 2016 as the children’s librarian and transitioned into the position of program director. She has served as the interim director of E.G. Fisher Public Library since the departure of former director Katie Brady from the library in July of 2020.
Eastman is a graduate of Louisiana State University with bachelor’s degrees in International Studies and French Studies. She is a former McMinn County High School valedictorian.
Eastman completed the Public Library Leadership Academy through the Tennessee State Library and Archives in 2018. She was one of three youth services staff in the Ocoee River Region to be selected for the NASA at My Library training hosted through a partnership between NASA and the State Library and Archives in 2019.
After pursuing graduate studies in international development at the University of Kent, Eastman returned to Athens and turned her focus to community development. She has served as a member of the Let’s Read 20 Board since 2019.
“The McMinn County Library Board is excited about having Peyton serve as the new library director,” McMinn County Library Board Chair Tyler Forrest said. “The board looks forward to working with her and the community to ensure that E.G. Fisher Public Library continues to inspire many generations to come.”
