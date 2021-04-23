Meigs County Schools will host summer school this year for students who have fallen behind during the pandemic.
According to the Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker, the classes will begin after Memorial Day.
“We will be having summer classes four days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both our elementary schools and our middle school as part of the summer bridge camps that the state sent out,” Baker said. “Our high school does credit recovery over the summer, so they will be having classes as well.”
Summer classes will continue to follow the same COVID-19 precautions the school system has been utilizing.
“Right now we are focusing on the students who are behind and may need a little help,” Baker expressed. “We are trying to target the students who really need it the most, that may have suffered the biggest learning loss in our K-8 population.”
Baker noted the schools have limited space for their summer program and would prioritize the students who are in the most need due to the pandemic.
“We are going to do our best to have some other students in, but right now we are limited to having our targeted students based on the budget the state has given us,” he noted. “We are still gathering numbers to see just how many other students could be involved. We would like to get as many as we could but there are stipulations that we have to adhere to.”
Baker noted this will be Meigs County Schools’ first attempt at a large scale summer camp.
“We are excited to offer it and we really hope that students will come and be able to make up some of the loss that has been experienced over the last year,” Baker expressed. “We are really hopeful that will be what happens and we are really thankful for the support that we have been given to this point from the state and from our local community.”
