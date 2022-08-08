Two McMinn County residents achieved a special milestone in their lives on Friday.
The two graduated from the Recovery Oriented Compliance Strategy (ROCS) Docket, which was held in the Monroe County Justice Center Friday afternoon and featured six graduates from the program.
The graduation was held by the presiding judge of the program, Sandra Donaghy.
“ROCS stands for Recovery Oriented Compliance Strategy. I didn’t make that up. Somebody in Nashville did but I like it because when I hear about a rock I think of something that is firm and hard and it is a foundation,” Donaghy expressed. “You can build upon a foundation, so to be on a ROCS Docket hopefully we are giving you tools, experience and other things that are making a good foundation for the rest of your life.”
Individuals are placed on the ROCS Docket through volunteering for the program themselves after being in legal trouble or through a referral from someone in the criminal justice system.
“We put you on the ROCS Docket so that your compliance is monitored. It’s not only monitored by probation, parole or community corrections but it is also monitored by the court,” Donaghy noted. “We identify a plan and then we hold you accountable to it and the only way it works is if we have a good team of people who are working with you.”
According to Donaghy, the ROCS Docket has been available to the McMinn and Monroe county areas for roughly 4-1/2 years. In that time, there are have been 25 graduates from the program.
Currently there are 48 active cases on the ROCS Docket with 37 coming from Monroe County, 10 being from McMinn County and one person from Sevier County.
“Through community corrections, 81 drug screens were administered to those of you on this program since you were put onto the program,” Donaghy noted. “For probation and parole 48 drug screens have been administered.”
She noted the drug screens were a mix between scheduled and surprise drug tests.
The first graduate honored on Friday from McMinn County was Kimblee Arp.
“She had this friend, or someone who told her that he was her friend, who got into a situation and he wanted to save his neck, threw all the drugs in her lap when the police came and guess who gets caught with the drugs and gets the charge,” Donaghy said. “After she was arrested she decided that this would not be her so she got herself into treatment ... She completed that program and came back to the community but the court system says that just because you did good doesn’t mean we let you go, you have to go to trial. She didn’t get convicted of what she was charged with, she was convicted of a lesser included offense on misdemeanor drug possession but still after all the things she had done for her life she was put on probation.”
Donaghy stated that she wanted proof of Arp’s compliance through the program.
“I put her on the ROCS Docket and with my own eyes I can say she has done everything that was required,” Donaghy expressed. “She is a hard worker, she paid off all her finds and costs ... She served her jail time, she kept her job, did the treatment that is required and she has now been sober for two years, seven months and 14 days. So I am honored to say that she has met all of the requirements for the ROCS Docket and we are graduating her today.”
The second graduate from McMinn was Sarah Blankenship.
“Sarah came onto the ROCS Docket on a violation of probation. She was ordered to go to in-patient treatment at the House that Mercy Built ... She completed that treatment in November of 2021 and went into their transitional housing program,” Donaghy said. “She works for Malibu Boats in lamination and that job has allowed her to totally pay off her misdemeanor charges and fines and now she is working off her felony charges and fines.”
Donaghy noted that Blankenship has completed the stigma training and is considered a leader at her job.
“She has been clean and sober for 705 days and we are ready to graduate you off of this program,” Donaghy said.
